As Pride Month 2023 ends, it is common to see companies shed their rainbow-themed logos and initiatives supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. But for Indian companies, the long-term adoption of this aspect of diversity and inclusion can prove to be a major defining factor.
In this businessline podcast, we talk to Deepti Varma, the Vice President, People and Experience Technology (PXT), Amazon Stores India & Emerging Markets, Amazon.
She shares her insights on LGBTQIA+ workplace inclusivity, sensitivity tips, and company policies with regards to the e-commerce major, while highlighting how companies can go beyond Pride celebrations during June.
