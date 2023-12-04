Chhattisgarh’s Assembly elections, 2023, saw some The pulsating action as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel secured victory in Patan, triumphing over BJP’s Vijay Baghel with a 19,723-vote margin. In a gripping electoral face-off, former Chief Minister Raman Singh staged a comeback, winning Rajnandgaon by a substantial 45,084 votes against Congress’s Girish Dewanga.

