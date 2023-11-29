Part of the narrative shaping the future of Telangana has to do with economics. In this video, Naga Sridhar G, Senior Deputy Editor, Businessline, touches upon critical parameters such as GSDP and per capita income. Of note is the fact that Telangana’s economic performance has outshone national averages and that of neighboring States. As the State gears up for its legislative elections, this video delivers into key question - has Telangana’s economic growth translated into real benefits for all its people?
