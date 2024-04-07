Come summer, and one will hear about fears of an impending power crisis as there will be a shortage of coal. India has also missed its renewable energy target. What is the true story behind the scenes for thermal energy and renewable energy in India?

In this Energonomics episode, Richa Mishra interviews Vipul Tuli, Chairman, South Asia, CEO, Hydrogen & Middle-East, and Executive Director, UK Sembcorp Industries Ltd, and discusses where India stands in this whole debate.

Video Credits:

Reporting: Richa Mishra

Video: Nagara Gopal

Video Edit: Renil S Varghese

Podcast: Siddharth MC, Renil S Varghese

