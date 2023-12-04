Madhya Pradesh saw some solid political action as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan won in Budhni with an impressive 104,974-vote lead over Congress’s Vikram Mastal Sharma. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath staged a comeback in Chhindwara, defeating BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36,594 votes. This video gives you an idea of who gained or lost electoral ground in MP.

