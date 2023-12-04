Madhya Pradesh saw some solid political action as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan won in Budhni with an impressive 104,974-vote lead over Congress’s Vikram Mastal Sharma. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath staged a comeback in Chhindwara, defeating BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36,594 votes. This video gives you an idea of who gained or lost electoral ground in MP.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.