Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.
The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited and constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore.
The new Parliament will have a seating capacity of 888 for the Lok Sabha, as against 543 in the old Parliament House, and 300 in the Rajya Sabha as compared with 250 earlier.
Text: The Hindu; Photo: Special Arrangement
