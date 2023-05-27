Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited and constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore.

The new Parliament will have a seating capacity of 888 for the Lok Sabha, as against 543 in the old Parliament House, and 300 in the Rajya Sabha as compared with 250 earlier.

Text: The Hindu; Photo: Special Arrangement

