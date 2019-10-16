A Nobel habit: How Kolkata keeps producing winners

Kolkata is a city known for many things, from being the capital of British India, to being the home of Cricket’s Mecca, the Eden Gardens. It is well-known for its iconic cantilevered Howrah bridge, and it is also known for being the only city in India that still runs trams. But one thing sets this city apart from others: it has, at one point or other, played a key role in the lives of six Nobel laureates, either by being their place of birth or being the place where they did some of their greatest work. Together, these six people have won a Nobel in five out of the awards’ six categories — Literature, Physics, Peace, Economics, Medicine and Chemistry — a feat perhaps no other city in the world can boast of.