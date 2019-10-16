A Nobel habit: How Kolkata keeps producing winners

1930 Physics Nobel: CV Raman and the Raman Effect Bringing further glory to the city was CV Raman, in 1930. CV Raman or Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman won the award for physics, becoming the first person from Asia to win a science Nobel. Incidentally, Kolkata, then Calcutta, was not Raman’s city of birth. That distinction (1888) belongs to Tiruchirapalli or Trichy, in what was then the Madras province. It was work that brought him to Kolkata. After finishing his higher studies at the Presidency College in Madras, Raman moved to the city. In 1917, he was appointed professor of physics at the University of Calcutta. Between 1907 and 1933, he was associated with research at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in the city’s Bowbazar area. It was during his stint here that he discovered the ‘Raman Effect’, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize. Founded on July 29, 1876 by Dr Mahendra Lal Sircar, IACS is the oldest institute in India devoted to the pursuit of fundamental research in the frontier areas of basic sciences. It was under Raman that the institute entered a new phase. He initiated serious research at IACS as a part-time worker, while carrying out his duties in the Accountant General's office in erstwhile Calcutta. The celebrated Raman Effect was discovered in 1928. The work stated that when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes wavelength and amplitude. This phenomenon, subsequently known as Raman scattering, results from the Raman Effect. In 1954, the Indian government honoured him with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.