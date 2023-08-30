India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

ISRO’s Pragyan rover navigational feat: Averted fall into moon crater, safeguarding experiments

Vikram lander nourishes science by measuring moon’s subsoil temperature

Pragyan rover crawls on the moon

All you need to know about Chandrayaan–3

On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location

Rollout of rover of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 from the lander to the lunar surface, as observed by Lander Imager Camera

A portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow

An Image taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during the descent

1 / 0 Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander on August 30, 2023.

