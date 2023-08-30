India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
ISRO’s Pragyan rover navigational feat: Averted fall into moon crater, safeguarding experiments
Vikram lander nourishes science by measuring moon’s subsoil temperature
Pragyan rover crawls on the moon
All you need to know about Chandrayaan–3
On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location
Rollout of rover of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 from the lander to the lunar surface, as observed by Lander Imager Camera
A portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow
An Image taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during the descent
