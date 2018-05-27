Fasting and Feasting this Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan which, started on May 16 where Muslims traditionally fast from sunrise to sunset is called Roza. The fast is later broken with Iftar, an evening meal consumed after sunset. In Mumbai, the area around Minara Masjid is the epicenter of Ramadan celebrations where, foodies from the city gather in the busy streets of Mohammad Ali Road to enjoy the tantalizing aroma of meat being freshly roasted to feed people.