Fasting and Feasting this Ramadan

The whole Lane is lit up all night during the month of Ramadan serving delicious food. Photo by Paul Noronha

A sweet dish Sandal is a dessert. Photo by Paul Noronha

Finger Licking Halwa Paratha is a Delight. Photo by Paul Noronha

From Crispy chicken to street style Chicken Tikka Kheeri Seekh & Chicken roll covered with egg coating. Photo by Paul Noronha

Gulab Jamuns and Mawa Jalebi. Photo by Paul Noronha

Nan Special bread. Photo by Paul Noronha

The delicious Chicken Tikka Kheeri Seekh are a delight. Photo by Paul Noronha

The delicious Malpua. Photo by Paul Noronha

The Minara Masjid where the road lead to food. Photo by Paul Noronha

The mouth watering Juices. Photo by Paul Noronha

Try out different flavors of Firni. Photo by Paul Noronha

Food lovers clicking photos. Photo by Paul Noronha

The colours, aroma and the festive cheer light up busy streets of Mumbai

The holy month of Ramadan which, started on May 16 where Muslims traditionally fast from sunrise to sunset is called Roza. The fast is later broken with Iftar, an evening meal consumed after sunset. In Mumbai, the area around Minara Masjid is the epicenter of Ramadan celebrations where, foodies from the city gather in the busy streets of Mohammad Ali Road to enjoy the tantalizing aroma of meat being freshly roasted to feed people.

Published on May 27, 2018
