In Pictures: Third edition of Bharat Diamond Week being held in Mumbai

The third edition of Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) held at Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), from October 14-October 16, 2019 in Mumbai. To add sparkle and to light up the pre-festival season, Leading diamond manufacturing companies have displayed their products.

Laxmi Diamond presented a Mercedes Benz, studded with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds.

Photos by Paul Noronha