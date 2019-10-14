Slideshow

In Pictures: Third edition of Bharat Diamond Week being held in Mumbai

| Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

A person looks at Coloured Diamonds on display. Photo: Paul Noronha

Diamond bracelet on display. Photo: Paul Noronha

Coloured Diamonds on display. Photo: Paul Noronha

Mercedes Benz S Class with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds. Photo: Paul Noronha

Necklaces with diamond on display. Photo: Paul Noronha

Necklaces with diamond. Photo: Paul Noronha

The third edition of Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) held at Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB), from October 14-October 16, 2019 in Mumbai. To add sparkle and to light up the pre-festival season, Leading diamond manufacturing companies have displayed their products.

Laxmi Diamond presented a Mercedes Benz, studded with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds.

Photos by Paul Noronha  

 

