Slideshow

In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

Kamal Narang | Updated on October 07, 2019 Published on October 07, 2019

An artistan giving finishing touches to an effigy on display at Ravana Mandi in Titapur area of New Delhi.People objected to these effigies being made on the road causing traffic jam. So, for past two years, they are making these effigies in the park which has been given to them by the authority.The cost of an effigy starts from Rs 250 and can go up to Rs 15,000.The third generation artisans make these effigies which start from 2.5 feet till 55 feet. The park has also become an attraction for people who often come with their kids to take a look of the area.   -  Kamal Narang

With Dussehra around the corner, it is that time of the year when the Ravana effigies are high there is a demand. For several years, the artisans make these effigies on the road of Titapur area of New Delhi. Over the years, the place has become so popular that it is being referred to Ravana Mandi.   -  Kamal Narang

A child plays with effigies on display at the park near Ravana Mandi in Titapur area of New Delhi.   -  Kamal Narang

Effigies on display at tne park near Ravana Mandi in Titapur area of New Delhi.   -  Kamal Narang

With Dussehra around the corner, it is that time of the year when the Ravana effigies are high in demand. For several years, Artisans make these effigies on the road of Titarpur area of New Delhi.

Over the years, the place has become so popular that it is being referred to as Ravana Mandi. but some people objected to these effigies being made on the road causing traffic jams. Customers not only in Delhi but Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab come here.

For the past two years, they are making these effigies in the park which has been given to them by the authorities.

The cost of an effigy starts from Rs 250 and can go up to Rs 15,000. Third generation artisans make these effigies which start from 2.5 feet till 55 feet tall. The park has also become an attraction for people who often come with their kids to take a look at the area. in New Delhi.

Photos: Kamal Narang

Published on October 07, 2019
New Delhi

In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

In Pictures | Modi-Xi Meet: Preparations underway in Mamallapuram

In pictures: Second Vande Bharat train to be flagged-off on Thursday

In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

In Pictures | Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

A day at the camel races

Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

Srinagar reels under business losses

Baltis at the border

Slideshow: 25 years of Mercedes-Benz in India