In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

With Dussehra around the corner, it is that time of the year when the Ravana effigies are high in demand. For several years, Artisans make these effigies on the road of Titarpur area of New Delhi.

Over the years, the place has become so popular that it is being referred to as Ravana Mandi. but some people objected to these effigies being made on the road causing traffic jams. Customers not only in Delhi but Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab come here.

For the past two years, they are making these effigies in the park which has been given to them by the authorities.

The cost of an effigy starts from Rs 250 and can go up to Rs 15,000. Third generation artisans make these effigies which start from 2.5 feet till 55 feet tall. The park has also become an attraction for people who often come with their kids to take a look at the area. in New Delhi.

Photos: Kamal Narang