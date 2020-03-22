Slideshow

In pictures: Deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, 2020

| Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

New Delhi Railway Station wore a deserted look on account of Janata Curfew on March 22, 2020, Sunday Pic: Kamal Narang

Shivaji Park metro station is seen shut in New Delhi on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Pic: Kamal Narang

Delhi Police at Rajiv Chowk giving rose flowers to a commuter who breaks Janta Curfew in New Delhi on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Pic: Kamal Narang

No bus Services: TN state Transport buses at a Chennai depot as public transport services are curtailed on March 22, 2020, on account of Janata curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh

While metro trains halt services in Chennai, suburban trains are running only skeletal services on 'Janata curfew' day, being observed to contain coronavirus, in Chennai, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh.

Coronavirus scare: A board displaying 'Chennai Marina beach closed' was seen at Kamarajar Salai, on Janata Curfew day on March 22. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh

Chennai observes Janata Curfew day on Sunday. A deserted looking road, which would normally be an extremely busy one, that connects to Central Station in Chennai, on Sunday, March 22. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh

Chennai's Kamarajar Salai (beach road) near Gandhi Statue looks lifeless during Janata curfew day on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh.

Just another day: A woman sanitary worker busily collecting wastes at Anna Salai in Chennai, on Janata Curfew day, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Pic: Bijoy Ghosh

Small grocery shops are open on Janata Curfew day on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Mumbai. Pic: Paul Noronha

The main Link Road heading to Mumbai city in suburban deserted during the Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. Pic: Paul Noronha

The 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19, kicked off on March 22, Sunday, resulting in businesses and all services being shut. Train and other transportation services being largely suspended across India. While metro trains halt operations, suburban trains are running only limited services today.

All shops and establishments have been completely closed across India in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Published on March 22, 2020

In pictures: Deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, 2020

Photos of the day: March 21, 2020

Photos of the day: March 20, 2020

Photos of the day: March 19, 2020

Business as usual at Koyambedu market

Photos of the day: March 18, 2020

Photos of the day: March 17, 2020

Photos of the day: March 16, 2020

Photos of the day: March 13, 2020

Photos of the day: March 11, 2020