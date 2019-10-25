Slideshow

In pictures | Diwali: Flower sale for decoration

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

At the crack of dawn, before the shops open up, streets of Delhi near Chhattarpur witness flower wholesalers selling variety of flowers on the occasion of Diwali. Buyers, mostly florists, traders, and people in decoration business bargain for deals in New Delhi. – Photos: Kamal Narang

 

