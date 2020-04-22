Slideshow

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

The Ganga flows in Prayagraj on World Earth Day.   -  PTI

Herdsman Yampangi Anjaiah of Ramakrishnapuram village in Telangana's Khammam district protects his flock with face masks following news reports of wild animals having tested positive for coronavirus elsewhere in the world.   -  THE HINDU

Residents of the Vivekanand camp in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area gather to fill water from an NDMC tanker.   -  THE HINDU

Unharvested watermelon left to rot on over 85 acres due to Covid-19, at Nethapakkam in Tamil Nadu's Chinglepet district.   -  The Hndu

Trains idle at a deserted railway station in New Delhi.   -  BUSINESS LINE

