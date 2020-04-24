Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Construction work at a standstill amid the lockdown, in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation workers at a hygiene awareness programme in front of the historic Charminar. Photo: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu

On the first day of Ramzan, the Jama Masjid in New Delhi wears a deserted look due to the lockdown. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

A policeman watches the site of a road cave-in in Bengaluru that caused some damage to houses and vehicles. Photo: PTI

A sand sculpture on Puri beach celebrates the doctors fighting Covid-19. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

