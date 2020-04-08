Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 8, 2020

April 08, 2020

A man feeds birds on the banks of the Yamuna, near the historic Taj in Agra. - PTI

People drive past as inventor K Sudhakar Yadav (inside) takes his coronavirus-themed car as part of an awareness campaign in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal/The Hindu

Migrant workers and the homeless have a meal at a shelter set up in an Ahmedabad mall amid the lockdown. Photo: Vijay Soneji /The Hindu.

BMC has closed a road at Motilal Nagar No 2 in Mumbai and declared the area a contaminated zone after some residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Paul Noronha

Delhi police question people who are on the road in New Delhi despite the lockdown. Pic: Kamal Narang

Published on April 08, 2020

