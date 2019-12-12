Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 12, 2019

Locals walk on a road during snowfall at Kufri in Shimla district. Photo: PTI

MMRCL engineers and workers are celebrating with the national flag after 24th and final breakthrough ceremony of Marol Pali Ground to Seepz tunnel on package 7 of metro line 3 project on Friday. Eight more tunnels will have their breakthrough ceremony in upcoming months. About 72 per cent work of the tunnel system of Metro line 3 were completed till now. Photo: Aadesh Choudhari

A fisherman is seen on his fishing boat and casting his net into the water of Bay of Bengal at Gopalpur beach just outskirts of Berhampur. Photo: Biswarnajan Rout

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India along with Cricketer Rohit Sharma in Mumbai announcing the first-ever non-footballer brand ambassador of LaLiga in India. Photo: Paul Noronha

Protesters are burning bamboo fencing on the road during the indefinite curfew in Guwahati, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Curfew imposed on December 11 night was extended indefinitely, amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. - Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

