Photos of the day: December 13, 2019

| Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

The foggy view of Mumbai Central Suburbs. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai entered the ‘poor’ category on Friday. Photo: Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

Guwahati: Security personnel guard during the 2nd day of the indefinite curfew imposed in the view of several anti-CAB protests, on Friday. - Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Real Kashmir Football Club players during a practise session ahead of I-League match despite heavy snowfall in Srinagar, on Friday. The heavy snowfall forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and suspension of air traffic to Kashmir. - Photo: Nissar Ahmad   -  THE HINDU

Flock of Seagull flying over Motia Talab near Taj-ul-masajid during dense fog in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. - Photo: A.M. Faruqui   -  THE HINDU

Telangana Adilabad: Kolams waiting for their turn to enter the Kaplai cave for a holy dip, in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. - Photo: S. Harpal Singh   -  THE HINDU

