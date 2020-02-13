Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 13, 2020

| Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Opposition members of the Uttar Pradesh legislature protest with placards during Governor Anandiben Patel’s address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, in Lucknow. On the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, there were loud protests over issues ranging from the amended citizenship law to unemployment and farmer distress. Pic: PTI

Sanjeev Lodhi (centre left), Joint Secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, along with other lawyers, stages a protest in Lucknow. A crude bomb reportedly went off in a  court compound on Thursday, injuring three lawyers in an incident which police said was triggered by rivalry between two groups.  Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about some judicial officers. Pic: PTI

It's business as usual at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) terminus despite a State-wide bandh called by Kannada organisations. Bus and metro rail services ran per schedule, though certain taxi unions extended their support to the bandh. The Kannada organisations are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommended that preference be given to natives of the State in Central government and private sector jobs. Pic: GRN Somashekar

A vendor arranges roses into bunches at a wholesale flower market in Mumbai. Flowers are in high demand on the eve of Valentine's Day, with the prices of the local variety of roses ranging from ₹50 to ₹200 a bunch. Pic: Paul Noronha

A poster put up by the RJD outside its office in Patna criticises the State government over various issues including unemployment, lack of progress and various scams. Ahead of Assembly elections later this year, the ruling and opposition parties are engaged in a poster war. Pic: Ranjeet Kumar

 

Published on February 13, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: February 12, 2020

Photos of the day: February 11, 2020

Photos of the day: February 10, 2020

In Pictures | Highlights of Oscars 2020

Photos of the day: February 7, 2020

In the dead of the night

Photos of the day: February 6, 2020

Photos of the day: February 5, 2020

Photos of the day: February 4, 2020

Photos of the day: February 3, 2020