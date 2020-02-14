Photos of the day: February 14, 2020

Central Reserve Police Force personnel pay tribute at a memorial to the 40 jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, this day, last year. They were honoured with a memorial at the Lethpora camp of the force, at Pulwama district in J&K, in a solemn and emotive ceremony. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs. Pic: PTI