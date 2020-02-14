Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 14, 2020

Indian Youth Congress members stage a protest against the recent LPG cylinder price hike, outside the Petroleum Ministry at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan. The protesters demanded that the hike be rolled back, and accused the Centre of 'electrocuting' household budgets. Pic: PTI

Central Reserve Police Force personnel pay tribute at a memorial to the 40 jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, this day, last year. They were honoured with a memorial at the Lethpora camp of the force, at Pulwama district in J&K, in a solemn and emotive ceremony. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs. Pic: PTI

An aerial view of the revamped Sardar Patel Stadium, located in the Motera area of Ahmedabad and billed as the world's largest cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of 1,10,000. The stadium will host the 'Kem Chho Trump' event to honour US President Donald Trump during his visit on February 24. Pic: Vijay Soneji

Students on their way to attend school in a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Guwahati. Pic: Ritu Raj Konwar

A boy sells roses to a couple sitting by the Arabian Sea at Mumbai's Marine Drive on Valentine's Day. Pic: Paul Noronha

