Photos of the day: February 15, 2020

Royal Bengal Tigers Karishma (6) and Shakti (4) have arrived from Aurangabad zoo and have been kept at a quarantine facility at the Byculla zoo in Mumbai. They were brought in exchange of four spotted deer. They will be kept in a quarantine facility for a month before being put on display. Photo: Paul Noronha

Newly-recruited women police personnel display the victory sign after the oath-taking ceremony at the convocation of Madhya Pradesh Police Training Academy at Bhauri, near Bhopal. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

A participant drives the 1921 Fiat Corsa during the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally at India Gate, in New Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Farmers and elderly voters wait in a queue outside a polling station, in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society elections, at DIET College in Nalgonda. Photo: Singam Venkataramana/The Hindu

Participants carry mosquito cut-outs during a dengue awareness rally, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

