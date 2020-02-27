Photos of the day: February 27, 2020

Slideshow

People vacate their homes in north-east Delhi following clashes over the CAA. On Thursday, sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in the capital, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the localities of Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri and surrounding areas, with the death toll reaching 32. Pic: PTI   -  PTI

A Mauzpur resident offers tea to security personal posted at the riot-hit locality in north-east Delhi. Pic: Sandeep Saxena

Indian nationals and foreigners stand in a queue at the airport after being brought to New Delhi by an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from China's coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan. The aircraft evacuated 112 people including 76 Indians. Pic: PTI   -  PTI

L&T Shipbuilding workers pass by the massive propeller of 'Vajra', a coastguard ship which was inaugurated at Kattupalli, 45 km from Chennai. Pic: SR Raghunathan   -  The Hindu

Even as the mercury rises with the approaching summer, these pigeons cool themselves at a fountain in Mumbai. Pic: Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

