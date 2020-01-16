Slideshow

Photos of the Day: January 16, 2020

| Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

Trekkers rescued by Indian Air Force ALH helicopters in various search-and-rescue operations at Niraq in Ladakh's Zanskar valley, on Wednesday. The trekkers were stranded at Chadar Trek winter trail due to sudden flooding in a river. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Youth trying to tame a raging bull during a Jallikattu event at Periya Suriyur near Tiruchi. Photo: M_Moorthy

The Coast Guards of India and Japan holding a joint annual exercise off the Chennai coast. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A chilly, hazy Thursday morning at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, with the temperature at 22 degrees. Photo: Paul Noronha

The 'sheeveli' ritual gets underway at the Sreepadmanabhaswamy temple. 'One lakh lights' kept their tryst with tradition on 'Lakshadeepam', marking the culmination of the Murajapam ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: S Gopakumar

