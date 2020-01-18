Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 18, 2020

| Updated on January 18, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

The rising sun spotted amidst the fog in Mumbai. The city has been experiencing a dip in the weather in the last couple of days. Photo: Paul Noronha

A policeman clicks pictures as around 2500 school students perform 'Surya Namaskar' for the Limca Book of Records in Thane. Photo: PTI

Korenga Marubai at the several ant hills in the Nagoba temple at Chalbadi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Photo: S Harpal Singh   -  S Harpal Singh

School children make a human chain in support of the "Jal Jivan Hariyali Movement" at a school, in Bodhgaya. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

New army recruits celebrate after the 131st passing out parade at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre, in Jabalpur. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

