Photos of the Day: January 20, 2020

| Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Shikars on a frozen portion of the Dal Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar   -  The Hindu

Footpath dwellers warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter day in East Delhi   -  The Hindu

Telangana forest officials attempt to rescue a leopard that had strayed into Shadnagar town in Rangareddy district on Monday, The big cat emerged from the Kamdanam forest and took shelter on the terrace of a house late on Sunday. The leopard was finally rescued and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park   -  The Hindu

The Border Security Force 'Daredevils' motorcycle stunt team during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi   -  PTI

A fishing boat in dense fog at Marine Drive, Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

