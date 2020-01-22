Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 22, 2020

| Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Women stand in a queue to cast vote during the second phase of the Panchayat elections at a polling station, in Nasirabad, Ajmer,   -  PTI

The sky was blue over the Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Noronha

Children on thier way to attend school on a foggy and cold winter day in New Delhi   -  The Hindu

Slum dewllers set their wet cloths into the railway track for dry outskirts of the city railway station in Bhubaneswar.   -  THE HINDU

Tourists feed gulls flying over the Ganga River, in Varanasi   -  PTI

Glimpses of photographs from across India.

Published on January 22, 2020
photography

Photos of the day: January 21, 2020

JP Nadda becomes BJP president

Photos of the Day: January 20, 2020

Glimpses of the Mumbai Marathon 2020

Photos of the day: January 18, 2020

Photos of the Day: January 17, 2020

Photos of the Day: January 16, 2020

In pics: Makar Sankranti at West Bengal's Ganga Sagar Island

Photos of the day: January 14, 2020

Photos of the day: January 13, 2020