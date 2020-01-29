Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 29, 2020

| Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

An MLA lay on the ground as watch and ward remove UDF legislators during the protest against the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who delivered the policy address of the Kerala Government amidst protest by UDF Legislators at the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. - Photo: S Mahinsha

Jan Adhikar Party supporters block a road during their Bharat Bandh call against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Patna, Wednesday. - PTI

The work in progress of the 10 -km coastal road project between Marine Drive and Worli in Mumbai. The Rs. 12,000 crore project is set to open by December 2022.- Photo: Paul Noronha

Students participate in the 'En Vazhi Tamizh Vazhi" kolam contest organised by TATA Tea Chakra Gold at Avinashilingam University for Women in Coimbatore on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in an attempt to qualify for the Asia Book of Records. - Photo: M. Periasamy

Youths on the roadside drinking tender coconut, from Mandya district and cost Rs 30 each piece in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The temperature has reached 34 ° C and temperature will be expected to increase coming next few days. - Photo: G R N Somashekar

