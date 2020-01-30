Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 30, 2020

| Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

An elephant strikes an ‘attack pose’ at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district. Forest officials have instructed tourists not to stop their vehicles inside the reserve, as most elephant herds currently have calves and are therefore rather aggressive. Pic: M Sathyamoorthy

An autorickshaw shaped like a helmet is taken on the roads of Vellore as part of a rally to create awareness on two-wheeler safety. N Kamini, DIG, Vellore Range, flagged off the rally. Pic: C Venkatachalapathy

Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi. Several leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Mahatma on Martyr’s Day Pic: PTI

Devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, to take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami, in Prayagraj. Basant Panchami marks the advent of spring. Pic: PTI

A flock of seagulls watch the waves in Mumbai’s Marine Drive. The migratory birds visit the coast during winter, much to the delight of the city's residents. Pic: Paul Noronha

Published on January 30, 2020
photography
events

Photos of the day: January 30, 2020

Photos of the day: January 29, 2020

Photos of the day: January 28, 2020

Photos of the day: January 27, 2020

Indians celebrate 71st Republic Day

Photos of the day, January 24, 2020

Republic Day parade rehearsal

Photos of the day: January 23, 2020

Photos of the day: January 22, 2020

Photos of the day: January 21, 2020