Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 7, 2019

| Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Stranded trucks on the Jammu- Srinagar national highway, that was closed due to snowfall near Jawahar Tunnel, in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Farmers of the Niligiris at a procession in Udhagamandalam against the decision of the Government to convert the Niligiris District into an organic district. Photo: M Sathyamoorthy / THE HINDU

A Foreigners takes a mobile photo during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 07, 2020. Photo: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu

A view of the Mall Road area following heavy snowfall in Manali. Photo: PTI

Protests held at Azad Maiden against the use of violence by goons in Delhi's JNU were called off. This comes after the Mumbai police shifted the venue from the Gateway of India to Azad Maiden. Photo: Paul Noronha

Published on January 07, 2020

Photos of the day: January 7, 2019

Photos of the day: January 6, 2020

IIT Madras: Drones take to the sky at Shaastra 2020

India welcomes the New Year 2020 in style

Photo of the day: December 18, 2019

Photos of the day: December 17, 2019

Photos of the day: December 16, 2019

In pictures | Protest in Kolkata against CAB and NRC

Photos of the day: December 13, 2019

Photos of the day: December 12, 2019