Photos of the day: March 11, 2020

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (centre) arrives at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to join the party in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda (right). - Pic: PTI

Cattle graze in the catchment area of the Chulliyar Dam at Muthalamada in Palakkad, Kerala, on a hot day. The rising heat has fast begun to reduce water levels in the reservoir. - Pic: KK Mustafah

A family of five is perched precariously on a two-wheeler at the busy Mayuri Centre in Khammam, Telangana. - Pic: GN Rao

A cinema hall in Bengaluru wears a deserted look as coronavirus fears keep filmgoers away Pic: GRN Somashekar

A khajoor (dates) vendor sells his wares at Rs 200-600 a kg in south Mumbai. Dates come to India from West Asia and African countries. The country is the largest importer of date fruits in the world. - Pic: Paul Noronha

