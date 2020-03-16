Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 16, 2020

People entering the Bombay Stock Exchange being scanned for COVID-19, after the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra climbed to 33 on Monday. Photo: Paul Noronha

A volunteer distributes masks to people in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, outside Shalamar Hospital, in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Artists performing in a show in Khammam to raise awareness about coronavirus on Monday. The district administration is trying to harness the potential of folk art forms to raise awareness of coronavirus prevention among labourers and other toiling masses. Small teams of folk artistes are deployed to spearhead an awareness campaign in Khammam to dispel misconceptions and fears about COVID-19, and to highlight preventive measures to keep the infectious disease at bay. Photo: GN Rao

A new canal is being built, by the side of Vrishabhavathi reservoir (Byramangala lake), at Byramangala, in Bidadi taluk, Ramanagara district, for the flow of treated water. Vrishabhavathi river, a tributary of Arkavathy river, an erstwhile freshwater stream, today carries huge quantities of industrial, agricultural and domestic effluents from the western and southern parts of Bangalore metropolis. On the Bangalore-Mysore Road, the Vrishabhavathi canal on the outskirts of Bangalore is a familiar sight. There is also a water treatment plant that was set up at a great cost just before Kengeri, in Bangalore. Photo: K Murali Kumar

Beauticians wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus while working at a saloon, in Dhanbad. Photo: PTI

