Photos of the day: March 16, 2020

A new canal is being built, by the side of Vrishabhavathi reservoir (Byramangala lake), at Byramangala, in Bidadi taluk, Ramanagara district, for the flow of treated water. Vrishabhavathi river, a tributary of Arkavathy river, an erstwhile freshwater stream, today carries huge quantities of industrial, agricultural and domestic effluents from the western and southern parts of Bangalore metropolis. On the Bangalore-Mysore Road, the Vrishabhavathi canal on the outskirts of Bangalore is a familiar sight. There is also a water treatment plant that was set up at a great cost just before Kengeri, in Bangalore. Photo: K Murali Kumar