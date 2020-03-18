Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 18, 2020

Covid-19 takes over Mumbai's Oval Maidan, which has been shut, not allowing budding cricketers to practise the game. Photo: Paul Noronha

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant on boats at the Dal Lake in Srinagar as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sits on a dharna near the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, after he was allegedly not allowed by the police to visit Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs lodged at the hotel. Photo: PTI

A paramedic uses a thermal screening device on people staying near the Indo-Bhutan border, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Assam's Baksa district. Photo: PTI

A volunteer conducts a storytelling session for riot-hit children at a relief camp in Mustafabad, in New Delhi. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

