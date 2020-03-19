Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 19, 2020

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Unperturbed by Covid-19 fears, it's business as usual at anganwadi centres in rural Adilabad. Tribal children carry home their share of the meal given at the anganwadi centre in Shambu Mathadiguda in Utnoor Mandal of Telangana's Adilabad district. Photo: S Harpal Singh

An aerial view shows the usually crowded Malampuzha dam garden, a popular tourist destination in Palakkad, wearing a deserted look. Photo: K K Mustafah

Students write the SSC examination at a centre in Nalgonda, Telangana, wearing masks. Photo: Singam Venkataramana

Health workers on a contact-tracing drive in a residential area in Srinagar following the first person in Jammu & Kashmir testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Zaveri Bazaar, one of the biggest jewellery markets in Mumbai, has been shut down amid Covid-19 fears. Photo: Paul Noronha

