Photos of the day: March 20, 2020

The iconic Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai has closed its doors to devotees amidst the Covid-19 outbreak Photo By: Paul Noronha   -  PAUL NORONHA

Young women in Patna react to the hanging of four men convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.   -  PTI

CRPF personnel stand guard outside the historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar following restrictions on movement in Jammu & Kashmir due to the coronavirus outbreak Photo:NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.   -  THE HINDU

A Tiwa tribal boy wearing traditional headgear drinks rice beer while dancing at the Sogra Misawa festival in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. It is believed that people of the Tiwa community, who inhabit the hills, are not permitted to prepare their paddy field for the next harvest before performing the Sogra ritual. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu   -  THE HINDU

