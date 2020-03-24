Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 24, 2020

Police personnel crack down on people violating the lockdown, imposed by the authorities to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Patna.   -  PTI

A market in Bengaluru wears a deserted look following the lockdown. Section 144 has been imposed in the city from the midnight of March 23 to March 31.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Students of class 12, wearing protective masks, arrive at an exam centre in Chennai.   -  PTI

People buy essential commodities in a market in Mumbai amid a lockdown order by the Maharashtra government.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media after being freed from detention in Srinagar. The National Conference leader had been under detention since August 5, following the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.   -  PTI

