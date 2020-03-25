Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 25, 2020

| Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

Police quiz New Delhi residents on why they are on the road despite the 21-day lock-down. Photo: Kamal Narang

A motorist waits at a traffic junction at Nayanda Halli in Bengaluru. Ahead of the nationwide lock-down, the Bengaluru police commissioner had imposed Section 144 in the city till March 31. Photo: Somashekar G R N

City transport buses ply a deserted road in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Policemen punish offenders, seated in marked circles to maintain social distancing, for violating the lock-down guidelines, at Vikram Chowk in Jammu. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

