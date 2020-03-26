Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 26, 2020

| Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

Hundreds of people line up for a free lunch at a Delhi government-run night shelter in Yamuna Pushta in East Delhi. People were sitting rather close to one another and some complained about the small portion size. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

The four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University, will be used by the Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in the fight against the coronavirus. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

IndianOil has said it will ensure cooking gas supplies amid the lock-down. Photo show an LPG agency in West Delhi. Photo: Kamal Narang

People form a queue at a supermarket in the western suburbs of Mumbai to stock up on vegetables and groceries. Photo: Paul Noronha

Customers throng a meat shop at Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru. Photo: Somashekar G R N

