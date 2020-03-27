Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, interacts with the Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories, via video conferencing, on pandemic-related issues, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.   -  PTI

Tribals on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border wear masks made of medicated leaves to protect themselves from the virus. Many tribal hamlets have isolated themselves in their gudems (tribal villages) by building fences and wearing such masks.   -  THE HINDU

As the sun rises in the western suburbs of Mumbai, there is clear visibility, thanks to the lock-down that is keeping vehicles off the roads. Photo by Paul Noronha   -  BUSINESS LINE

To avoid contamination, a public distribution service (PDS) shop in Tiruchi uses PVC pipes to disburse foodgrains to ration cardholders.   -  THE HINDU

Muslim workers offer Friday prayers at their hotel as all mosques remain shut in Kolkata as part of the nationwide lock-down.   -  PTI

