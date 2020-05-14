Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

A woman arrives at Bengaluru's Palace Ground for registration to board a special train to Guwahati.   -  PTI

A flock of peacocks and peahens seen on a deserted road near Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.   -  PTI

Sugarcane juice is heated to make jaggery near Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.   -  K.R. Deepak

Migrant labourers in Mumbai queue up to deposit their application forms for travelling to their respective hometowns.   -  Paul Noronha

A rickshaw puller ferries a passenger -- who had earlier walked down from Gurugram -- to the New Delhi railway station.   -  R. V. Moorthy

