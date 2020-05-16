Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 16, 2020

May 16, 2020

A health official collects swab samples from a pregnant woman to test for Covid-19, in Srinagar. - PTI

Migrant workers rush with their luggage to board a Tempo in New Delhi, to reach their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. Pic:Kamal Narang

Fishing boats seen on the Chandrabhaga beach near Konark. The Odisha government has alerted fishermen not to venture into the sea as cyclonic storm Amphana is expected to make a landfall on May 20.

Migrant workers travelling home in a truck view the site of an accident on the NH 44 Nirmal Bypass Road in Telangana.

