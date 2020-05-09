Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 9, 2020

May 09, 2020

Medics cheer as Covid-19 patients are discharged after recovery, from a private hospital in Kolkata. - PTI

A woman carries a cooking gas cylinder on her head as she walks down a bridge in Ahmedabad. - PTI

Slum children wait to collect food donated by a social service organisation, in Bhubaneswar.

Migrant workers from Maharashtra on their way back to their villages, seen on the outskirts of Hyderabad.   -  The Hindu

Residents living close to the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam, demand the immediate closure of the plant, where a gas leak on Thursday killed over 10 people.

