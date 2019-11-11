Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 11, 2019

| Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

A train chugs on a snow covered railway track in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city as the train service got resumed in kashmir after a gap of 99 days on Monday 11, November 2019. Service was suspended on August 5 after Article 370 and 35A were abrogated by the Parliament.   -  THE HINDU

The first phase of e-cars fleet being Flag-off in Mumbai on Monday 11, 2019. Augmenting the Government's effort, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) EV programme is faclitating faster adoption of disruptive techology solutions while balancing economic development and environmental sustainability.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Rescue operations underway at the site of accident where a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train collided with a passenger train between Kacheguda and Malakpet stations, in Hyderabad, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.   -  PTI

Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant displays his resignation from the cabinet during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.   -  PTI

