Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted with a rose by BJP National President JP Nadda before the start of the Central Election Committee of BJP to finalise candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, in New Delhi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and others during the ’Manthan’ event organised as part of DefExpo 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock during the 90th General Assembly of INTERPOL, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Women light earthern lamps in an agricultural field on the occasion of ‘Kati Bihu’ festival in Sonitpur district, Assam.
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, reacts during the Bank of England’s financial stability report news conference, at the Bank of England, London.