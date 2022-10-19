ADVERTISEMENT
By BL Internet Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Junagadh, Gujarat.
View of Indian pavilion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
This image released by NASA, shows The Pillars of Creation, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in near-infrared-light view.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a visit for the commemorative century exposition of the opening of the Grande Mosque of Paris, in Paris, France.