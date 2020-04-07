Slideshow

Photos of the day: April 7, 2020

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Service personnel use specially built drones to disinfect the quarantined parts of the city. - Vijay Soneji   -  THE HINDU

People throng a PDS outlet in Bengaluru to collect monthly rations such as rice, wheat, ragi and edible oil. Somashekar G R N   -  BUSINESS LINE

Stocks dry up in a supermarket in Malad, Mumbai, on day 14 of the lockdown. - Paul Noronha   -  BUSINESS LINE

People waiting in a queue to collect money under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, at a bank in Vijayawada. - K.V.S. Giri   -  K_V_S_GIRI

People practice social distancing as they perform yoga at the Yamuna Sports Complex, which has been converted into a makeshift camp for those stranded in New Delhi amid the lockdown. - PTI   -  PTI

 

 

Published on April 07, 2020

Photos of the day: April 7, 2020

Photos of the day: April 06, 2020

Photos of the day: April 4, 2020

Photos of the day: April 3, 2020

Photos of the day: April 2, 2020

Photos of the day: April 1, 2020

Photos of the day: March 31, 2020

Cartoon: Social distancing during coronavirus

Photos of the day: March 30, 2020

Photos of the day: March 27, 2020