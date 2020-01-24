Slideshow

Republic Day parade rehearsal

| Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

The final dress rehearsal for the  Republic Day parade  on  Kolkata's Red Road, on Friday. The Republic Day  parade is held every year on Red Road, next to Fort William,  the headquarters of the Indian Army Eastern Command. Pic:  Debasish Bhaduri

