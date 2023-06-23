Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech at the Joint Session of the US Congress during his state visit, emphasizing the strong and growing relationship between India and the United States. Modi referred to the relationship as the “sun in the new dawn” that would bring light to the world. He highlighted India’s economic growth, noting that it had risen from the tenth largest economy to the fifth largest and is on track to become the third largest. Modi emphasized that when India prospers, the world prospers, given its significant population and potential for inspiring growth in other countries.

The Prime Minister outlined India’s focus on infrastructure development, including providing millions of homes and implementing a national health insurance program that covers hundreds of millions of people. He also mentioned India’s efforts in financial inclusion, digital technology, and COVID-19 vaccination, highlighting the scale and impact of these initiatives. Modi emphasized the importance of India’s growth to the United States, citing how defense and aerospace collaborations lead to job creation and the positive effects of investment by American companies in India.

Furthermore, Modi called for reforms in multilateral institutions, advocating for better representation and resources. He expressed India’s commitment to working with the United States in various areas, including space, science, technology, trade, and humanitarian efforts. The Prime Minister concluded by affirming that India and the US would be partners in building a new world order based on international law.

Modi addressed the Joint session of US Congress, and attends state dinner. At the White House, corporate executives attending the event included Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Corp. chief Satya Nadella. They were joined by celebrities including Billie Jean King and Ralph Lauren at the third state dinner of Biden’s presidency.