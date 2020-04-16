Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 16, 2020

| Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

SBI employees wear personal protective gear at a branch in Hyderabad.   -  Nagara Gopal

A gold jewellery hub wears a deserted look in Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

Paschim Vihar in New Delhi, a Covid hotspot, is sealed.   -  Kamal Narang

Two-wheelers seized from curfew violators are lined up at the Armed Reserve Ground, in Tiruchi.   -  M Moorthy

Health workers wearing protective suits interact with slum dwellers for a survey at Belgachia, Kolkata.   -  PTI

Published on April 16, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: April 16, 2020

Photos of the day: April 15, 2020

Photos of the day: April 14, 2020

Photos of the day: April 13, 2020

Slideshow | Covid-19: Myths busted

Photos of the day: April 9, 2020

Photos of the day: April 8, 2020

Photos of the day: April 7, 2020

Photos of the day: April 06, 2020

Photos of the day: April 4, 2020