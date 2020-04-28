Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 28, 2020

| Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

A man feeds pigeons outside a shrine on the 3rd day of Ramzan, in Srinagar.   -  PTI

Ration card-holders mark their places in the queue with cans and bags outside a PDS outlet in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.   -  L. Balachandar

A customer uses a hand sanitizer before entering the India Post branch at Nandini Layout, Bengaluru.   -  Somashekar G R N

A food delivery boy cycles around a deserted Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place) in New Delhi.   -  kamal narang

An artist puts up a Covid-awareness painting near the normally busy Miyapur Crossroads in Hyderabad.   -  Nagara Gopal

Published on April 28, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Photos of the day April 23, 2020

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Photos of the day April 21, 2020

Photos of the day April 20, 2020

Photos of the day: April 18, 2020

Covid-19 updates: Kolkata

Photos of the day: April 17, 2020

Photos of the day: April 16, 2020