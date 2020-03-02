Multimedia

Photos of the day: March 2, 2020

Security personnel stand guard outside a school during CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations at the riot-affected Shiv Vihar area in north-east Delhi. Pic: PTI

Wearing black bands over their eyes, Trinamool Congress MPs stage a protest at Parliament House in New Delhi, against the Centre's response to the riots in the capital. Pic: Kamal Narang

Players cheer for their team during the final match of the Inter-College Women's Cricket Championship in Srinagar. Pic: Nissar Ahmad

A big cat spotted during the White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. Pic: PTI

A dabbawala uses a handcart to deliver home-cooked food to office-goers in south Mumbai. The lunch-boxes are picked up from homes in the morning and delivered at offices, predominantly using bicycles, handcarts and trains. They are then returned empty in the afternoon. Pic: Paul Noronha

